Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD have been firmly on the front foot in recent trade, having recently lept back into the $1740s

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back in the $1740s as dollar and yields slide

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been firmly on the front foot in recent trade, having recently lept back into the $1740s, an impressive recovery from last week’s $1680ish lows. If spot gold can surpass the $1750 level, it could then be testing the March highs and some bulls may even be looking for a move towards the 50-day moving average at $1769. On the session, gold trades with gains of about 1.0% or slightly more than $15.

Driving the day

US government bond yields and the US dollar are both on the back foot on Tuesday. 10-year yields are down more than 5bps on the session to under 1.67%, now more than 10bps below last week’s 1.77% highs. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen back below its 200-day moving average at 92.45 and is now trading under the 92.40 level. Given gold’s negative correlation to both USD and bond yields, weakness in these two is helping to propel precious metals markets higher on Tuesday.

Gold resumes recovery, double-bottom underpins

GOLD

Spot gold rose to the highest in more than one week on Tuesday, resuming recovery leg from $1677 (Mar 31 low) after bulls took a breather on Monday.

Fresh weakness of the dollar and US Treasury yields revived metal’s appeal and lift the price.

