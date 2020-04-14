Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has stronger support than resistance

Gold Price Analysis - Elliott Wave and Gann analysis - No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Larry Kudlow (Director of the US economic council) seems to think the economy is ready to go back to work. He also stated that Trump will deliver some very important news over the next coming days on this very subject. It seems like a very strange thing to say but interesting timing as the markets prepare for earnings season. That was not the end of the bullish comments from America's elite as US central banker Bullard said the US could perform a "V" shaped recovery if firms and families can pay bills, the virus is controlled and more tests are made available. Pretty big ask as 16 million US workers lost their jobs recently.
Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance remains to the upside after topping $1,730 – Confluence Detector
After hitting new seven-year highs, the gold price has continued advancing and has topped $1,730. What are the next targets for precious metal? The Federal Reserve's massive printing and the return of traders after Easter are behind the upside move.
A quick look already reveals that XAU/USD has stronger support than resistance.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that minor resistance awaits at $1,731, which is the meeting point of the most recent high and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, holding onto its gains as the market mood remains upbeat. Hopes for a gradual end to lockdowns are boosting stocks and weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.2600
GBP/USD trades at 5-week highs above the 1.2600 level, as the greenback remains weak. Pound bulls ignore the UK OBR publishing a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.