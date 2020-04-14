Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has stronger support than resistance

Gold Price Analysis - Elliott Wave and Gann analysis - No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700

Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Larry Kudlow (Director of the US economic council) seems to think the economy is ready to go back to work. He also stated that Trump will deliver some very important news over the next coming days on this very subject. It seems like a very strange thing to say but interesting timing as the markets prepare for earnings season. That was not the end of the bullish comments from America's elite as US central banker Bullard said the US could perform a "V" shaped recovery if firms and families can pay bills, the virus is controlled and more tests are made available. Pretty big ask as 16 million US workers lost their jobs recently.

Gold Price Analysis: Path of least resistance remains to the upside after topping $1,730 – Confluence Detector

After hitting new seven-year highs, the gold price has continued advancing and has topped $1,730. What are the next targets for precious metal? The Federal Reserve's massive printing and the return of traders after Easter are behind the upside move.

A quick look already reveals that XAU/USD has stronger support than resistance.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that minor resistance awaits at $1,731, which is the meeting point of the most recent high and the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1.

