Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has slipped back towards the $1900 level

Gold slides back towards $1900 level as real US yields rally
Coming within a few dollar of November 2020 highs just above $1960 in the early part of Wednesday’s European session, spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have declined back towards the $1900 level in recent trade. The psychological nature of the $1900 level, as well as support in the form of 21, 28 and 31 December 2020 highs between $1900-$1906, is acting in support of the price action for now. Spot prices currently trade around $1905 and with losses of over 2.0% or more than $40 on the day.
Gold testing key support
Gold and silver have dropped sharply today as investors chose to put their money in the racier equity markets instead, owing to speculation that a Democratic sweep in the Senate could usher in further fiscal support for the economy. The dollar rebounded and yields rose, causing non-yielding precious metals to drop.
