Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has slipped back towards the $1900 level

Gold slides back towards $1900 level as real US yields rally

Coming within a few dollar of November 2020 highs just above $1960 in the early part of Wednesday’s European session, spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have declined back towards the $1900 level in recent trade. The psychological nature of the $1900 level, as well as support in the form of 21, 28 and 31 December 2020 highs between $1900-$1906, is acting in support of the price action for now. Spot prices currently trade around $1905 and with losses of over 2.0% or more than $40 on the day.

Read more...

Gold testing key support

Gold and silver have dropped sharply today as investors chose to put their money in the racier equity markets instead, owing to speculation that a Democratic sweep in the Senate could usher in further fiscal support for the economy. The dollar rebounded and yields rose, causing non-yielding precious metals to drop.

Read more...