Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has pushed slightly higher today but it has been a slightly lacklustre session

Gold Price Analysis: These are the signs that the retracement could be deeper

The risk sentiment in the macro markets is slightly mixed today as the Nasdaq trades higher but the rest of the main EU and US bourses trade in the red. This comes after a bumper few sessions where the negative risk tone was reversed when the news of a vaccine hit the markets. Oil has also been steadily pushing higher over the last four trading session putting some of the petroleum companies back on track. This has led gold to pull away from its best level but Tuesday has been calmer and the precious metal trades 0.46% to the good.

Gold trading along its Monday's daily lows

The gold futures lost 1.25% on Monday after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80. It has retraced almost all of its month-long decline from April’s high. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. The market has reversed its short-term uptrend yesterday, as it fell below Friday’s daily trading range. Today, gold is trading along its Monday’s daily lows.

