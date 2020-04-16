Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has pulled away from best levels despite another round of poor data from the US

Gold Price Analysis: Could this trendline break lead to lower levels?

Gold has just pulled away from its best levels on Thursday afternoon after hitting the high of USD 1747.82 two sessions ago. Today there has been some poor data once again in the US. This week's initial jobless claims hit 5,245K vs market expectations of 5,105K but the previous number was revised up to 6,615K. Although this was a bad result it was within the forecast range predicted by analysts. After an initial spike higher in stocks, the market has pulled back a bit this has also sent gold lower at a time the safe-haven asset should be in demand. Maybe another entry opportunity on the way?

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

The uptick marked the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and seemed unaffected by some the prevalent USD strength/recovery in the global risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, the recent positive move over the past two weeks or so has been along an ascending trend-channel formation, indicating a well-established bullish trend.

Read more...