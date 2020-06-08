Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has moved just over half a percent higher on Monday

Gold Price Analysis: Up on Monday, but the move lower might not be finished yet
On the daily chart, this move back up just looks like a retracement from the move lower last week. The 55 Exponential Moving Average has been providing some support in the session but until the black downward sloping trendline is broken the move lower looks set to continue. At the moment the wave pattern has presented us with a lower high lower low pattern and until that changes the chart still looks bearish.
Gold testing resistance
Gold broke down on Friday as stocks rallied on the back of the much-stronger US nonfarm jobs report, which further fuelled optimism about the recovery. The dollar index closed higher, ending a run of losses. However, at the start of this week, the precious metal has started higher again on the back of a mixed performance from the dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.13 as Lagarde pledges support
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, edging higher as ECB President Lagarde reiterates the bank's commitment to supporting the economy. The safe-haven US dollar is on the back foot as stocks extend their rise.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Up on Monday, but the move lower might not be finished yet
On the daily chart, this move back up just looks like a retracement from the move lower last week. The 55 Exponential Moving Average has been providing some support in the session...
WTI ducks away from the $40 level, bearish factors still in play
Prices of the OPEC+ cuts over the weekend have given markets some fat from the bone to chew on, but there has not been much in the way of a bid nor follow through since opening prices breached $40 per barrel in the Asian open.