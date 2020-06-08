Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has moved just over half a percent higher on Monday

Gold Price Analysis: Up on Monday, but the move lower might not be finished yet

On the daily chart, this move back up just looks like a retracement from the move lower last week. The 55 Exponential Moving Average has been providing some support in the session but until the black downward sloping trendline is broken the move lower looks set to continue. At the moment the wave pattern has presented us with a lower high lower low pattern and until that changes the chart still looks bearish.

Read more...

Gold testing resistance

Gold broke down on Friday as stocks rallied on the back of the much-stronger US nonfarm jobs report, which further fuelled optimism about the recovery. The dollar index closed higher, ending a run of losses. However, at the start of this week, the precious metal has started higher again on the back of a mixed performance from the dollar.

Read more...