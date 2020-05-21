Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has have moved another leg lower in the session

Gold Price Analysis: Potential Fib targets lower down are now active

Equities were on the back foot earlier in the session after US President Donald Trump went on the offensive yesterday saying that "China could have stopped the COVID-19 plague". This comment among others sent Asian bourses lower, there are also some suggestions that Chinese companies may be delisted from the US indices and this could mean some strong capital outflows. According to Reuters sources, Baidu are already looking to delist from the Nasdaq index to boost their valuation.

Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715

Gold prices turned sharply lower on Monday during the American session. XAU/USD dropped below $1730/oz and tumbled to $1716, reaching the lowest level in a week.

The move lower took place as equity prices in Wall Street turned negative and following a rally of the US dollar. The greenback was falling across the board but rebounded. The DXY erased daily losses in an hour and rose to 99.50. Tensions between the US and China are keeping stocks under pressure as the first headlines from the National People’s Congress kicks off.

