Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has had a great run of late

Gold Price Analysis: RSI divergence indicates we could get a pullback

It has been a strange session in the markets. Most of the USD pairs are reversing their recent gains. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have both moved lower and this recent greenback strength had led to some weakness in gold.

US stock markets are also lower today after a soft Asian and EU session. The recent positive risk sentiment has reversed despite reports of a slowdown in hospital admissions in the US. There have been reports of a second wave of COVID-19 patients in Singapore which could have spooked investors.

Gold: Nothing like price to change sentiment – TDS

The dollar's rise in response to the pinch of pain felt by global risk assets highlights that market sentiment may remain highly levered to price action as their causality works both ways, per TD Securities.

