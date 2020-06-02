Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has fallen 0.67% lower on Tuesday despite lukewarm risk sentiment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stalls ahead of $1750 and there has been some additional bearish technical signals
In a pretty lacklustre session for news flow, the price of gold has dipped. From a technical point of view, there are lots of reasons for the price drop. What is interesting is that despite the tepid risk sentiment and the dollar dropping, gold still took a dive.
Looking closer at the technicals, there was a divergence on the hourly chart highlighted in red. The price made a higher high wave while the Relative Strength Index signal line made a lower high wave. This is often a signal that a move higher could be running out of steam and in this case, it worked well.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed XAU/USD to gain traction. However, the indecisive movements of Wall Street's main indexes helped the US Dollar Index recover a portion of its early losses and caused the pair to reverse its direction.
