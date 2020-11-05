Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has best days in months, up almost 3%

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September

Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.

The US Dollar is falling sharply across the board, and particularly over the last hour against commodity currencies. At the same time, equity prices continue to rally in Wall Street. The Dow Jones is up by 1.95% and the Nasdaq by 2.30%. The DXY fell to test October lows at 92.45 and remain under pressure.

Is gold the only winner?

The elections are behind us. However, the official results are still not definite. What does it mean for gold prices?

Ladies and Gentlemen, the new President of the United States is... still unknown! The election results are not available, as some states are still counting the votes. The race is very balanced, with few states remaining too close to call. At the moment of writing this report, Joe Biden leads the White House race with 253 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has 213 electoral votes. So, Biden is more likely to become the new POTUS . However, with those few states officially still undecided, Trump could still win. Hopefully, we will get some of the results later today, but it might even take several days to count the ballots in some locations.

