Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has best days in months, up almost 3%

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September
Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.
The US Dollar is falling sharply across the board, and particularly over the last hour against commodity currencies. At the same time, equity prices continue to rally in Wall Street. The Dow Jones is up by 1.95% and the Nasdaq by 2.30%. The DXY fell to test October lows at 92.45 and remain under pressure.
Is gold the only winner?
The elections are behind us. However, the official results are still not definite. What does it mean for gold prices?
Ladies and Gentlemen, the new President of the United States is... still unknown! The election results are not available, as some states are still counting the votes. The race is very balanced, with few states remaining too close to call. At the moment of writing this report, Joe Biden leads the White House race with 253 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has 213 electoral votes. So, Biden is more likely to become the new POTUS . However, with those few states officially still undecided, Trump could still win. Hopefully, we will get some of the results later today, but it might even take several days to count the ballots in some locations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Final stretch of US elections and Fed decision rock markets
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. The Federal Reserve is set to leave interest rates unchanged and provide comments on the economy. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD jumps to $1950 for the first time since mid-September
Boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board, XAU/USD jumped to $1952, reaching the highest level since September 21. It then pulled back, and it is trading at $1945, up almost 3%, having the biggest daily gain in two months.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.