Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has been showing signs of strength, resisting the increase in bond yields and holding above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tops critical resistance, $1,732 eyed – Confluence Detector

How is the precious metal positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold has topped the critical level of $1,715, which now turns into support. A dense cluster of technical levels awaits there, including the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the SMA 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the SMA 100-15m, and the all-important Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

If the upward swing is confirmed, the next near-term target is $1,718, which is where the previous month's low meets the SMA 10-15m.

Gold and silver pop as US Treasury yields drop

Gold and Silver rallied strong today in conjunction with falling treasury yields. Let's discuss what happened any why.

US Treasury yields decline across the board

US treasuries rallied today and gold went along for the ride as expected.

30-Year Yield: -4.2 Basis Points.

10-Year Yield: -4.8 Basis Points.

5-Year Yield: -2.9 Basis Points.

Gold and silver reacted strongly

Gold: +37.80, +2.25%.

Silver: +0.83, +3.29%.

