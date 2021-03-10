Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has been showing signs of strength, resisting the increase in bond yields and holding above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tops critical resistance, $1,732 eyed – Confluence Detector
How is the precious metal positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold has topped the critical level of $1,715, which now turns into support. A dense cluster of technical levels awaits there, including the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the SMA 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the SMA 100-15m, and the all-important Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
If the upward swing is confirmed, the next near-term target is $1,718, which is where the previous month's low meets the SMA 10-15m.
Gold and silver pop as US Treasury yields drop
Gold and Silver rallied strong today in conjunction with falling treasury yields. Let's discuss what happened any why.
US Treasury yields decline across the board
US treasuries rallied today and gold went along for the ride as expected.
- 30-Year Yield: -4.2 Basis Points.
- 10-Year Yield: -4.8 Basis Points.
- 5-Year Yield: -2.9 Basis Points.
Gold and silver reacted strongly
- Gold: +37.80, +2.25%.
- Silver: +0.83, +3.29%.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction
Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued
After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.