Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has been shooting higher after the Fed opened the door to more money-printing

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,907 as next bullish target

Gold has been shooting higher after the Federal Reserve opened the door to more money-printing – even if not at the current juncture. Moreover, US fiscal stimulus talks are progressing with growing chances that an accord is struck within hours.

The prospects of more funds flowing from Washington have boosted the precious metal. How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has faced soft resistance at $1,899, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 meets the previous 1h-high.

Read more...

Gold: Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1750

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1875, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1888.

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1875, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1866, 1858 and 1850.

Read more...