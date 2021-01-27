Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has been on the back foot amid a stronger dollar in recent trade

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips to low $1830s ahead of FOMC meeting
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been on the back foot in recent trade, dropping from early European morning session highs of above $1850 to recent lows of the day just above $1830. That means spot prices have now lost grip of the 200-day moving average at $1847, around which prices had consolidated during Asia Pacific trade.
Driving the downside has been a stronger US dollar, which has picked up amid a broad deterioration in the market’s appetite for risk. Though the market is seeing volatility in other asset classes (such as stocks), trade-in precious metals markets is likely to remain somewhat constrained as traders tread water ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting; the FOMC will release the results of their latest monetary policy decision at 19:00GMT and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will address and take questions from the media at 19:30GMT. As of right now, spot gold prices are 0.8% or about $15 lower on the day.
How the eurozone affects gold, and why you should care
How the Eurozone Affects Gold, and Why You Should Care In our globalized economy, currency pairs have a negative correlation with gold, so how does the current EUR/USD situation impact the yellow metal?
It pays to pay attention to what is happening in Europe. As is well known, there are many currency pairs in the world, but the most traded one is the EUR/USD. How does that affect you as a gold investor? The equation goes something like this: if the economy of the Eurozone sinks and takes the EUR down with it, the USD rises – and vice-versa. Gold, which is usually inversely related to the dollar, will also either rise or decline based on the latter's behavior.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.