Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD has been on a roll benefitting from the drop in returns on US government debt

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,779 as the next target – Confluence Detector

The yieldless precious metal had been pressured amid competition from safe assets and can now shine again. Returns on the benchmark ten-year bonds dropped below the critical 1.60% and XAU/USD topped $1,760.

How is gold positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD has little resistance on the way up, with the next high target being $1,779, which where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 hits the price.

Inflation soared in March. Will Gold jump too?

Inflation accelerated its pace in March, which should support gold when economic confidence softens.

The U.S. CPI inflation rate rose 0.6% in March , following a 0.4% increase in February. It was the biggest monthly jump since August 2012. The move was larger than most analysts expected. However, I’m not surprised at all, as after February’s CPI report, I wrote that inflation “may rise further in the coming months”.

The acceleration in the inflation rate was driven mainly by a 9.1% spike in the gasoline prices over the past year (in March 2020, the price of oil plunged). But the core CPI monthly rate, that excludes energy and food prices, also accelerated to 0.3% in March, from 0.1% in February.

