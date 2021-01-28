Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD

Gold Futures: Further downside on the cards
According to preliminary readings from CME Group for gold futures markets, open interest rose by just 130 contracts on Wednesday, partially resuming the previous important drop. In the same line, volume went up by around 109.4K contracts, reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks.
Gold approaches $1,800/oz
Gold prices remained weak on Wednesday and chances for extra downside have now increased on the back of rising open interest and volume. That said, the next support of note emerges at the 2021 lows near the $1,800 mark per ounce (January 18). Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD
Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1835 region.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC bounce from one-and-half-week lows, around the $1831 region, instead met with fresh supply on Thursday amid stronger US dollar. The Fed expressed concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery downplayed speculations of tapering bond purchases sooner than expected, which extended some support to the XAU/USD. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1840, moves little post-US GDP
Gold remained on the defensive through the early North American session, albeit managed to hold its neck above daily lows. The commodity was last seen trading just below the $1840 level, down around 0.50% for the day.
The precious metal added to this week's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The decline was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.81
|Today Daily Change
|21.01
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|1840.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1870.71
|Daily SMA50
|1857.49
|Daily SMA100
|1880.14
|Daily SMA200
|1849.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1839.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1830.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.21 after US GDP
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.2150 as the dollar slides after US GDP reflected weakness in the US economy, potentially suggesting more Fed support. The EU's vaccine crisis and President Biden's stimulus are eyed.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.37 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has been edging higher as the market mood improves and tops 1.37. US GDP came out at 4%, within expectations and somewhat weighing on the dollar. The pound suffered earlier from concerns about an extended lockdown.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
XAU/USD rallies to test descending trend-line hurdle, around $1860 level
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early North American session and rallied over $20 in the last hour. The commodity jumped to fresh daily tops, around the $1860 region, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.