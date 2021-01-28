Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD

Gold Futures: Further downside on the cards

According to preliminary readings from CME Group for gold futures markets, open interest rose by just 130 contracts on Wednesday, partially resuming the previous important drop. In the same line, volume went up by around 109.4K contracts, reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks.

Gold approaches $1,800/oz

Gold prices remained weak on Wednesday and chances for extra downside have now increased on the back of rising open interest and volume. That said, the next support of note emerges at the 2021 lows near the $1,800 mark per ounce (January 18). Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, around $1835 amid stronger USD

Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1835 region.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-FOMC bounce from one-and-half-week lows, around the $1831 region, instead met with fresh supply on Thursday amid stronger US dollar. The Fed expressed concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery downplayed speculations of tapering bond purchases sooner than expected, which extended some support to the XAU/USD. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near $1840, moves little post-US GDP

Gold remained on the defensive through the early North American session, albeit managed to hold its neck above daily lows. The commodity was last seen trading just below the $1840 level, down around 0.50% for the day.

The precious metal added to this week's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The decline was exclusively sponsored by resurgent US dollar demand, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...