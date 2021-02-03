Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near two-week lows, below $1835 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-ADP
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and consolidated the overnight slide to over two-week lows.
The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven XAU/USD and kept a lid on the early uptick to the $1845 region. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some selling around the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hangs near two-week lows, below $1835 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick and refreshed daily lows, around the $1835-34 region during the early European session.
The precious metal gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and moved away from over two-week lows, around the $1830 region set in the previous session. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and fizzled out rather quickly near the $1845 area. Read more...
Gold: Low real interest rates are here to stay, supporting XAU/USD – ANZ
US 10y yield is holding above 1% while XAU/USD is trading around $1,850/oz. The rising US 10y yield and the outperformance of risky assets have weighed on the safe haven appeal of gold. Recent strength in the USD has created headwinds for the precious metals market. However, rising inflation expectations should provide some support in the medium-term, strategists at ANZ Bank appraise.
Key quotes: "The rising US 10y yield and the risk-on tone of the market have been subduing investor interest in gold for the past few months. Talks around tapering of asset purchases by the central banks have also dented market sentiment." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1838.27
|Today Daily Change
|2.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1835.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1855.04
|Daily SMA50
|1857.41
|Daily SMA100
|1875.97
|Daily SMA200
|1852.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1864.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1829.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1850.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1808.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1856.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1891.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 after upbeat ADP NFP
EUR-USD remains on the back foot as the dollar rises with yields. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI is next and fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90
DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.