Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD golden days are here to stay [Video]

Gold: Market ticking higher – Looking for the next buy signal [Video]
As with most of the major markets we cover, gold saw elevated volatility yesterday on Fed chair Powell’s speech. An initial upside break of a 3 week downtrend, then failed and the market retreated to find support at the bigger now 12 week uptrend. Technically, it is interesting to see that once more the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 is again a basis of support into the close. With the market ticking higher today, there is a sense of support forming. This is added to buy a stabilising of momentum indicators, where the Stochastics are beginning to tick higher and RSI holding around 50. A closing breach of the 3 week downtrend (at $1949 today) would suggest the bulls regaining traction. Read More...
Gold's golden days are here to stay
This is one for the books – the price of gold just reached $2000 per troy ounce for the first time ever. This happens as the remarkable, bullish rally of the precious commodity continues to advance on surging coronavirus cases globally coupled with the increasingly more cautionary outlooks of economists worldwide concerning the bolstered likelihood for a protracted and uneven recovery.
More and more experts now expect to see a second pandemic wave to hit the world over the following weeks and months, which could very likely lead to the reintroduction of containment measures and lockdown policies around the world, similarly to the situation at the beginning of the crisis. This is already starting to happen in some countries such as Australia, where the state of Victoria, which incorporates the city of Melbourne, the second-largest city in the country, reintroduced stringent restrictive policies after a significant spike of new cases was recently reported. Read More...
Gold: Strongest resistance at 1.970 remains the better selling opportunity this week
Gold Spot in a volatile sideways consolidation exactly as predicted many days ago, making holding longs risky at this stage despite the longer term bull trend. There are risks of a further correction to the downside.
An unexpected spike up to the selling opportunity at 1970/75 was a gift as we topped exactly here & immediately crashed through minor support at 1928/26 for next targets of 1921 & 1914/12. We are seeing a small bounce back to minor resistance at 1950/52. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges below 1.19 after robust American figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after US personal income and personal spending beat expectations . The dollar was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.33 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33 and off the 8-month highs after upbeat US data boosts the dollar. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates.
Canadian economy falls 38.7% in Q2, better than expected, USD/USD falls
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. USD/CAD is edging lower as the figure is better than expected and amid dollar weakness.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.