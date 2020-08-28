Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD golden days are here to stay [Video]

Gold: Market ticking higher – Looking for the next buy signal [Video]

As with most of the major markets we cover, gold saw elevated volatility yesterday on Fed chair Powell’s speech. An initial upside break of a 3 week downtrend, then failed and the market retreated to find support at the bigger now 12 week uptrend. Technically, it is interesting to see that once more the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 is again a basis of support into the close. With the market ticking higher today, there is a sense of support forming. This is added to buy a stabilising of momentum indicators, where the Stochastics are beginning to tick higher and RSI holding around 50. A closing breach of the 3 week downtrend (at $1949 today) would suggest the bulls regaining traction. Read More...

Gold's golden days are here to stay

This is one for the books – the price of gold just reached $2000 per troy ounce for the first time ever. This happens as the remarkable, bullish rally of the precious commodity continues to advance on surging coronavirus cases globally coupled with the increasingly more cautionary outlooks of economists worldwide concerning the bolstered likelihood for a protracted and uneven recovery.

More and more experts now expect to see a second pandemic wave to hit the world over the following weeks and months, which could very likely lead to the reintroduction of containment measures and lockdown policies around the world, similarly to the situation at the beginning of the crisis. This is already starting to happen in some countries such as Australia, where the state of Victoria, which incorporates the city of Melbourne, the second-largest city in the country, reintroduced stringent restrictive policies after a significant spike of new cases was recently reported. Read More...

Gold: Strongest resistance at 1.970 remains the better selling opportunity this week

Gold Spot in a volatile sideways consolidation exactly as predicted many days ago, making holding longs risky at this stage despite the longer term bull trend. There are risks of a further correction to the downside.

An unexpected spike up to the selling opportunity at 1970/75 was a gift as we topped exactly here & immediately crashed through minor support at 1928/26 for next targets of 1921 & 1914/12. We are seeing a small bounce back to minor resistance at 1950/52. Read More...