Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Gold keeps losing its shine

Forex Technical Analysis and Forecast: Gold

Gold has completed the second ascending impulse at 1550.70. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1501.55 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1566.60. Later, the market may form a new descending structure towards 1440.00. Read more...

Gold keeps losing its shine

Gold meanwhile, fell by 2% though have so far remained off the three-and-a-half-month low seen on Monday. Currently is near R1@ $1,511.75 , below the open price at $1,527.63. It seems that Gold has lost its lure as a safe haven, with dollar cash prices for the metal down 11.5% after it hit a 9-year high just on March 9th at $1703.10.

This then we have a sharp tumble. Last week’s rout was the biggest weekly fall gold has seen since 1983. The reason for gold’s tumble are in part the consequence of margin calls, which has forced investors to sell gold as a means to raise cash to cover losses in other positions, especially long equity positions. A similar pattern was seen during the 2008-9 financial crisis, when gold prices dropped in step with equity market declines over a period of about three months. Read more...