Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gives away previous gains and dives $30 to test $1,900 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area

Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.

Gold: How the market responds to an early pullback today will be key

We were building the case for a gold breakout yesterday, noting that the market needed to push through several key resistance levels. With a solid bull candle that added +$18 into the close yesterday, the bulls made good progress but could not quite overcome the final couple of hurdles. The bulls pulled up short of the October high of $1933 whilst also the market closed back under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072 at $1926).

