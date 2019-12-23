Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gains traction and climbs to near two-week tops on Monday

Gold Technical Analysis: Holds steady near 2-week tops, above $1480 level

Gold managed to gain some strong positive traction on the first trading day of the week and finally broke out of its one-week old trading range. The momentum lifted the commodity to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.

The precious metal managed to gain some strong positive traction on Monday and finally broke out of its one-week-old trading range. Bulls largely shrugged off the latest optimism over an interim US-China trade agreement, rather took cues from the possibilities of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

