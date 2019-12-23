Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gains traction and climbs to near two-week tops on Monday

Gold Technical Analysis: Holds steady near 2-week tops, above $1480 level

Gold managed to gain some strong positive traction on the first trading day of the week and finally broke out of its one-week old trading range. The momentum lifted the commodity to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region

Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.

The precious metal managed to gain some strong positive traction on Monday and finally broke out of its one-week-old trading range. Bulls largely shrugged off the latest optimism over an interim US-China trade agreement, rather took cues from the possibilities of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1483.6
Today Daily Change 5.94
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1477.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.83
Daily SMA50 1477.4
Daily SMA100 1492.04
Daily SMA200 1413.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.96
Previous Daily Low 1476
Previous Weekly High 1481.7
Previous Weekly Low 1470.7
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1475.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1473.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 1470.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

