Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gains for the second day in a ro

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates recovery, holds around $1820

Gold prices are modestly higher con Wednesday, consolidating the bounce from multi-month lows. XAU/USD peaked during the European session at $1831/oz, the highest level since November 23 and then pulled back finding support above $1810.

Over the last hours, gold has been moving sideways consolidating recent gains, trading around $1820. The close on Tuesday above $1800 added support to the recovery from the $1764 bottom of Monday, the weakest level since early July.

Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up+.

