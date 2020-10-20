Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US stimulus deadline – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) remains in limbo, as it continues with the range play around $1900. A lack of progress and clarity on the US fiscal stimulus keeps the XAU bulls unmotivated. Meanwhile, the US dollar draws bids amid increased haven demand, as a sense of caution prevails across the financial markets ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement on a new aid package.
With the US policymakers still unclear whether a stimulus package can be passed before the Nov 3 election, gold is likely to have a hard time maintaining its upside momentum, in absence of new funds. How is gold positioned technically?
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 amid risk aversion
Gold prices fade uptick to $1,905.03, currently around $1,904.14, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal managed to cheer the US dollar weakness, before stepping back from $1,918.58, the previous day. The reason for the quote’s recent weakness could be traced from the receding odds of any coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus from the US. Also weighing the trading sentiment could be the lack of COVID-19 vaccine and no signs of fresh Brexit talks.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1900.96
|Today Daily Change
|-3.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1904.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1894.7
|Daily SMA50
|1924.87
|Daily SMA100
|1873.28
|Daily SMA200
|1754.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1918.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1873.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to three-week lows below 0.7050 amid dovish RBA
AUD/USD trades near three-week lows below 0.7050 as RBA's minutes and policymaker Kent boost Nov rate cut calls. The RBA minutes supported the case for additional easing next month. PBOC left key rates unchanged.
USD/JPY holds gains above 105.50 amid positive S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY extends Monday’s recovery moves above 105.50, benefiting from gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid a cautious tone on the Asian stocks heading into Tuesday's US fiscal stimulus deadline.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped ahead of US stimulus deadline
Gold (XAU/USD) remains in limbo, as it continues with the range play around $1900. A lack of progress and clarity on the US fiscal stimulus keeps the XAU bulls unmotivated. Meanwhile, the US dollar draws bids amid increased haven demand.
Deal dance & hand-holding
Markets soured on the prospects for a US stimulus deal to start the week but that's not the only thing to consider. The Swiss franc was the top performer while the Australian dollar lagged.
WTI: Slips below $41.00 inside monthly ascending triangle
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from the resistance line of a short-term triangle. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filter. A clear break of $42.10 becomes necessary to convince buyers.