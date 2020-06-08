Gold: The bulls are restricted between $1746/$1764 [Video]

The surge of positive market sentiment in the past week has really weighed on the outlook for gold. We turned neutral on gold on a medium term basis last week and Friday’s latest strong negative candle reflects this now. The positive configuration of technical signals on price and momentum has gone. We see gold as a range play now, with the support of the April lows between $1660/$1668 providing the key floor for the range. On the upside, it is becoming clear now that the bulls are restricted between $1746/$1764. Momentum is also in a far more of a ranging outlook, with RSI into the 40s and MACD lines unwinding to neutral. The near term outlook has become one of selling rallies, so the next important move will be how the bulls can react as the market rebounds today into what is essentially now resistance between $1690/$1700. Read More...

Precious Metals’ rebound: Gold gaining 0.6% after friday’s rout of 2.6%

The gold futures contract lost 2.57% on Friday following much better than expected U.S. monthly jobs data release. Global markets went risk-on and gold has sold off as a safe-haven asset. On Monday a week ago the price has reached slightly above $1,760 and Friday's daily low fell at $1,671.70. Gold is trading at the bottom of its medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart.

Gold is gaining 0.6% this morning, as it retraces a fraction of its Friday's decline. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks continue to hover along their medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 3.22% on Friday and today it is 1.2% higher. Platinum lost 4.00% and today it is gaining 1.2%. Palladium gained 1.55% on Friday and today it is 0.9% lower. So precious metals retrace some of their Friday's decline today. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. The uptick comes after Friday's late rebound from one-month lows, around the $1670 level and supports prospects for additional gains.

Meanwhile, the commodity last week's broke through a short-term ascending trend-channel. A subsequent acceptance below 50-day SMA confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets or positioning for any further move up. Read More...