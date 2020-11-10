Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from tops, still well bid around $1875 region

Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading just above the $1875 level, off around $15 from daily tops.

As investors looked past The optimism over a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials faded rather quickly amid questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided. The scepticism assisted the precious metal to stage a goodish bounce from the vicinity of September monthly swing lows support, around the $1850-48 region.

Gold traders aiming for fresh shorts

GOLD has made a new retest of 1850 level and it is clearly bearish. Selling on rallies continues.

The first POC zone comes within 1885-1895. We see a confluence of D H3 and 38.2. Usually 38.2 rejects the retracements in strong trends. On a deeper pullback we can see the zone 1919-29, which is making a confluence of 61.8, W L3 and D H4. Rejections are expected towards 1850. If 1850 breaks 1820 and 1800 are next.

