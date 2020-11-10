Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from tops, still well bid around $1875 region
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and was last seen trading just above the $1875 level, off around $15 from daily tops.
As investors looked past The optimism over a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials faded rather quickly amid questions about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided. The scepticism assisted the precious metal to stage a goodish bounce from the vicinity of September monthly swing lows support, around the $1850-48 region.
Gold traders aiming for fresh shorts
GOLD has made a new retest of 1850 level and it is clearly bearish. Selling on rallies continues.
The first POC zone comes within 1885-1895. We see a confluence of D H3 and 38.2. Usually 38.2 rejects the retracements in strong trends. On a deeper pullback we can see the zone 1919-29, which is making a confluence of 61.8, W L3 and D H4. Rejections are expected towards 1850. If 1850 breaks 1820 and 1800 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.