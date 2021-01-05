Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gained positive traction for the second straight session on Tuesday

Will the Fed support gold prices in 2021?

Gold ended 2020 at $1,891, partially thanks to monetary policy easing. In 2021, the Fed may not trigger a comparable rally in gold, but it should offer gold prices some support.

Welcome to 2021! I hope that it will be a wonderful year for all of you; a much healthier, calmer and normal year than 2020 was. And even more profitable of course! Indeed, at least gold bulls could be satisfied with the last year, in which the price of gold jumped from $1,523 to $1,891 ( London A.M. Fix)! It means that the yellow metal gained more than 24 percent, as the chart below shows.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls likely to pause near $1960-65 congestion zone

Gold built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum through a descending trend-line resistance and shot to near two-month tops, around the $1952 region on Tuesday.

The momentum remained well supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, nervousness ahead of the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia and worries about surging COVID-19 cases further underpinned demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

