Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD futures regain lost ground to push against session highs at $1,730

Gold Price Analysis: Pushing against session highs at $1,730

Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green, to find support at $1,712 and regain lost ground with the major US indexes mixed.

Gold price bouncing back and forth

The gold futures contract gained 0.54% on Tuesday, as it retraced most of its Monday's decline of 0.58%. The price has been breaking above $1,750 mark recently. But it came back closer to $1,700 on Monday. Last Wednesday's FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game- changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart.

