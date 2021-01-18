Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,800 despite recently mixed clues

Gold prices stays heavy near $1,820, recently dropped to $1,804, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal declined heavily on Friday as the market’s risk-off mood favored the US dollar. However, a lack of major updates during the weekend and recently mixed catalysts trouble the yellow metal sellers off-late.

Chatters surrounding the incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s likely favor to the market-determined US dollar value and position to be the only official to speak on the greenback recently probed gold sellers.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 24.77 Today Daily Change 0.06 Today Daily Change % 0.24 Today daily open 24.71 Trends Daily SMA20 26.06 Daily SMA50 24.92 Daily SMA100 24.97 Daily SMA200 22.28 Levels Previous Daily High 25.8 Previous Daily Low 24.58 Previous Weekly High 25.89 Previous Weekly Low 24.34 Previous Monthly High 27.41 Previous Monthly Low 22.59 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.26 Daily Pivot Point S2 23.82 Daily Pivot Point S3 23.06 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.48 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.24 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.68

Gold Weekly Forecast: Further XAU/USD decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards

After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817. However, the pair staged a rebound on Tuesday and fluctuated in a relatively tight range in the remainder of the week before coming under renewed bearish pressure and settling below $1,830 on Friday.

