Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,800 despite recently mixed clues
Gold prices stays heavy near $1,820, recently dropped to $1,804, during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal declined heavily on Friday as the market’s risk-off mood favored the US dollar. However, a lack of major updates during the weekend and recently mixed catalysts trouble the yellow metal sellers off-late.
Chatters surrounding the incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s likely favor to the market-determined US dollar value and position to be the only official to speak on the greenback recently probed gold sellers.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|24.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.06
|Daily SMA50
|24.92
|Daily SMA100
|24.97
|Daily SMA200
|22.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.8
|Previous Daily Low
|24.58
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.68
Gold Weekly Forecast: Further XAU/USD decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards
After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817. However, the pair staged a rebound on Tuesday and fluctuated in a relatively tight range in the remainder of the week before coming under renewed bearish pressure and settling below $1,830 on Friday.
AUD/USD struggles for direction around 0.7700 amid mixed China data dump
AUD/USD wavers around 0.7700 following mixed data releases from China during early Monday. The quote initially pierced the 0.7700 threshold while cheering upbeat GDP and Industrial Production data from the largest customer.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
EUR/USD: Extends downside break of 50-day SMA to refresh six-week low
EUR/USD takes offers near 1.2065, down 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The currency pair drops to the fresh low since early December 2020 while stretching Friday’s downside break of 50-day SMA.
Calm before the stock storm
The cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio (CAPE) is among the most potent academic finance concepts. It estimated long-term equity returns reliably. 150 years of equity market history is plotted in the first chart below.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.