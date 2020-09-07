Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD full consolidation mode at the moment

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls struggle to retake controls around $1,930

Gold picks up the bids near $1,9.35 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps Friday’s recovery moves amid the negative performance of the S&P 500 Futures. Though, buyers stay cautious as a lack of a major catalyst, coupled with the US dollar strength, question the bullion’s upside. Given the recently worrisome headlines concerning Brexit, not to forget the on-going tension between the US and China, global trading sentiment sour at the week’s start.

While headlines from the UK suggest a tough road to Brexit, the Trump administration’s blacklisting of Beijing backed SMIC adds fuel to the Sino-US tussle. British PM Boris Johnson set October 15 deadline to have a trade deal with the European Union (EU), failing to respect the same will result in a no-deal Brexit. Additionally, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that the UK is planning new legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1933.12
Today Daily Change -1.04
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1934.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1950.37
Daily SMA50 1903.26
Daily SMA100 1812.68
Daily SMA200 1690.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1949.5
Previous Daily Low 1916.42
Previous Weekly High 1992.42
Previous Weekly Low 1916.42
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1936.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1929.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1917.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 1950.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1966.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 1983.38

 

Gold Weekly Forecast: Full consolidation mode at the moment but 2K is still an important resistance

Another week and another deluge of headlines saying the US government have not agreed on a fiscal deal. The negotiations are still continuing but there has been no word of any resolution any time soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stated on many occasions that a deal is needed to help the economy bounce back but conversations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said to have stalled. With the elections coming up the issue will be used as a key point for voters and no doubt Trump will feel like he has to pull something out of the bag. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed doubts about whether Congress can get a deal on another pandemic relief package. He went on to say that talks between top administration officials and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi haven’t been fruitful, and that any embrace of bipartisanship in the Capitol has “descended” as the fall elections near. 

