Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD forms shooting star as possible vaccine spurs hope

XAU/USD analysis: Revealed rising wedge pattern
On Monday, the XAU/USD exchange rate revealed a rising wedge pattern, as it reversed south from the upper pattern line. During today's morning, the pair was testing the support formed by the 100-hour SMA near 1,730.00.
If the given support holds, it is likely that a reversal north could occur, and the price for gold could target the upper pattern line, as well the monthly R1 at 1,767.34.
Gold forms shooting star as possible vaccine spurs hope
Gold consolidated in early trading on Tuesday after reaching its highest levels since October 2012 on Monday. The yellow metal was pressured and stocks jumped amid rising risk appetite, spurred by news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Cambridge, Massachusetts based biotech company Moderna announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine appears to be safe and able to stimulate an immune response against COVID-19. Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told CNN that if future studies go well, the company’s vaccine could be available to the public as early as January. Investors cheered the news and hopes emerged over an improved outlook for the global economy. Read More...
Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above the $1735 level.
Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback from fresh multi-year tops, the commodity managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by worsening US-China relations, growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and some follow-through US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.1
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1732.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1710.83
|Daily SMA50
|1655.14
|Daily SMA100
|1617.65
|Daily SMA200
|1555.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1765.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1704.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1779.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.94
