Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, downside seems limited

Gold: Bulls need a weekly close above 1905 for the next buy signal
Gold Spot made a break above 1845/50 for a buy signal & even dipped back to our buying opportunity at 1845/40 to kindly give us a second chance to buy in. We bottomed exactly here before we shot higher to our targets of 1864/66 & strong resistance at 1888/92 for profit taking, where we expected a high for the day.
Another great call as we topped at 1895. Silver Spot we bought on the break above 2490, with our buy signal targeting 2505, 2525/30, 2550 & the November high at 2595/99. All targets hit with longs offering up to 100 points profit this week. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, downside seems limited
Gold remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the $1880 region.
The precious metal edged lower on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from the vicinity of the $1900 mark, or one-month tops touched on Thursday. Given that the US congressional negotiators are yet to agree over a new coronavirus-relief package, the US dollar witnessed some short-covering bounce amid near-term oversold conditions. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, flat-lined around $1885 region
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1877 area and refreshed daily tops during the mid-European session. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1887-88 region, well within the striking distance of one-month tops touched on Thursday.
The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so followed comments by the US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, confirming that the US has moved to blacklist China's top chipmaker SMIC. The decision fueled worries about a further escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.46
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1884.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.9
|Daily SMA50
|1872.15
|Daily SMA100
|1906.29
|Daily SMA200
|1813.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1862.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1883.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1875.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1865.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1846.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1831.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1899.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1915.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1933.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.