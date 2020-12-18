Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, downside seems limited

Gold: Bulls need a weekly close above 1905 for the next buy signal

Gold Spot made a break above 1845/50 for a buy signal & even dipped back to our buying opportunity at 1845/40 to kindly give us a second chance to buy in. We bottomed exactly here before we shot higher to our targets of 1864/66 & strong resistance at 1888/92 for profit taking, where we expected a high for the day.

Another great call as we topped at 1895. Silver Spot we bought on the break above 2490, with our buy signal targeting 2505, 2525/30, 2550 & the November high at 2595/99. All targets hit with longs offering up to 100 points profit this week. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, downside seems limited

Gold remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the $1880 region.

The precious metal edged lower on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from the vicinity of the $1900 mark, or one-month tops touched on Thursday. Given that the US congressional negotiators are yet to agree over a new coronavirus-relief package, the US dollar witnessed some short-covering bounce amid near-term oversold conditions. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, flat-lined around $1885 region

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1877 area and refreshed daily tops during the mid-European session. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1887-88 region, well within the striking distance of one-month tops touched on Thursday.

The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so followed comments by the US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, confirming that the US has moved to blacklist China's top chipmaker SMIC. The decision fueled worries about a further escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...