Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain under pressure amid rising US real yields and a strengthening USD – Credit Suisse
Gold maintains a top and although key retracement support is holding, further weakness is expected in the second quarter, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
“Gold maintains a top below $1765/61 and we view the current bounce as temporary and we look for a fresh fall to retest $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
Gold remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, around the $1725 region.
The precious metal witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and erased the previous session's modest recovery gains from the $1720 support area. The US dollar stood tall near four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: A softer risk tone to extend some support to XAU/USD and limit losses
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears.
“There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. This might hold traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1711.14
|Today Daily Change
|-21.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.24
|Today daily open
|1732.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.42
|Daily SMA50
|1782.75
|Daily SMA100
|1821.99
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1727.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1708.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.24
