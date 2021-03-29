Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain under pressure amid rising US real yields and a strengthening USD – Credit Suisse

Gold maintains a top and although key retracement support is holding, further weakness is expected in the second quarter, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.

“Gold maintains a top below $1765/61 and we view the current bounce as temporary and we look for a fresh fall to retest $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

Gold remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, around the $1725 region.

The precious metal witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and erased the previous session's modest recovery gains from the $1720 support area. The US dollar stood tall near four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: A softer risk tone to extend some support to XAU/USD and limit losses

Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears.

“There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. This might hold traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity.” Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1711.14
Today Daily Change -21.55
Today Daily Change % -1.24
Today daily open 1732.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1724.42
Daily SMA50 1782.75
Daily SMA100 1821.99
Daily SMA200 1860.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.82
Previous Daily Low 1721.69
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1727.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 1723.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 1715.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1708.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 1745.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.24

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

