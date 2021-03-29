Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain under pressure amid rising US real yields and a strengthening USD – Credit Suisse

Gold maintains a top and although key retracement support is holding, further weakness is expected in the second quarter, as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.

“Gold maintains a top below $1765/61 and we view the current bounce as temporary and we look for a fresh fall to retest $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region

Gold remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen flirting with daily lows, around the $1725 region.

The precious metal witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and erased the previous session's modest recovery gains from the $1720 support area. The US dollar stood tall near four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: A softer risk tone to extend some support to XAU/USD and limit losses

Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears.

“There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. This might hold traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity.” Read more...