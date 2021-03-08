Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down, $1,673 eyed –" Confluence Detector

The Senate's stimulus approval has been only the latest blow for gold –" which is selling off as US bond yields are on the rise. Investors are repricing growth and inflation prospects into US Treasuries and that makes the yieldless precious metal less attractive.

Where is the bottom? Unfortunately for bulls, XAU/USD is technically poorly positioned.

The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold faces several layers of resistance, with the first cluster awaiting at $1,700, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, and others. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level

Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, just below the $1690 level.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1714 region and has now drifted back closer to nine-month lows touched on Friday. The US dollar kicked off the new week on a strong footing and shot to three-month tops in reaction to the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus bill. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on the early uptick, rather prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish trend intensifies –" OCBC

Gold (XAU/USD) slumped last week, hurt by the rising Treasury yield environment. Howie Lee, an Economist at OCBC Bank, expects the demand for the yellow metal to continue waning.

“The rising Treasury yield, propelled by robust economic data and an appetite for taking on risk, has sent the demand for gold falling continuously.”

“Gold ETF holdings have now fallen three months in the last four and this trend is set to continue if yields continue inching higher.” Read more...