Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level

The Senate's stimulus approval has been only the latest blow for gold –" which is selling off as US bond yields are on the rise. Investors are repricing growth and inflation prospects into US Treasuries and that makes the yieldless precious metal less attractive.
Where is the bottom? Unfortunately for bulls, XAU/USD is technically poorly positioned.
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold faces several layers of resistance, with the first cluster awaiting at $1,700, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, and others. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its daily trading range, just below the $1690 level.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1714 region and has now drifted back closer to nine-month lows touched on Friday. The US dollar kicked off the new week on a strong footing and shot to three-month tops in reaction to the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus bill. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on the early uptick, rather prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bearish trend intensifies –" OCBC
Gold (XAU/USD) slumped last week, hurt by the rising Treasury yield environment. Howie Lee, an Economist at OCBC Bank, expects the demand for the yellow metal to continue waning.
“The rising Treasury yield, propelled by robust economic data and an appetite for taking on risk, has sent the demand for gold falling continuously.”
“Gold ETF holdings have now fallen three months in the last four and this trend is set to continue if yields continue inching higher.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1686.98
|Today Daily Change
|-11.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1698.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1779.02
|Daily SMA50
|1829.15
|Daily SMA100
|1848.59
|Daily SMA200
|1860.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1707.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1687.37
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1699.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1677.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1667.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
