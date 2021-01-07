Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

XAU/USD analysis: Trades below 1,930.00

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tumbled to the 1,905.00 mark.

From the one hand, it is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 200-hour moving average near 1,904.00 and extend gains against the US Dollar in the short term.

From the other hand, it is likely that the exchange rate could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1,927.00/1,935.00 range. Thus, the price for gold could target the psychological level at 1,890.00. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.

The precious metal gains some traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and met with some fresh supply near the $1927-28 region. A solid US dollar rebound from the lowest level in nearly three years was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to resume the uptrend on a break above the $1966 November high – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) has broken above its downtrend from August to suggest the core bull trend is close to resuming on a break above the November high of $1966, according to strategists at Credit Suisse.

Key quotes: "Gold has not only stabilised as expected above its short, medium and long-term moving averages but has also broken its downtrend from last August and we remain of the view weakness from August is a correction within the longer-term bull market." Read more...