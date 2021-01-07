Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data

XAU/USD analysis: Trades below 1,930.00
XAU/USD
Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate tumbled to the 1,905.00 mark.
From the one hand, it is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 200-hour moving average near 1,904.00 and extend gains against the US Dollar in the short term.
From the other hand, it is likely that the exchange rate could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1,927.00/1,935.00 range. Thus, the price for gold could target the psychological level at 1,890.00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
The precious metal gains some traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and met with some fresh supply near the $1927-28 region. A solid US dollar rebound from the lowest level in nearly three years was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to resume the uptrend on a break above the $1966 November high – Credit Suisse
Gold (XAU/USD) has broken above its downtrend from August to suggest the core bull trend is close to resuming on a break above the November high of $1966, according to strategists at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes: "Gold has not only stabilised as expected above its short, medium and long-term moving averages but has also broken its downtrend from last August and we remain of the view weakness from August is a correction within the longer-term bull market." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1918.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1918.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1880.66
|Daily SMA50
|1868.64
|Daily SMA100
|1893.55
|Daily SMA200
|1836.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1900.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1937.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1893.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1834.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2010.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.