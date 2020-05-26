Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains [Video]

Gold: Battle for control – Be cautious of the near term bull run [Video]

We turned far more cautious of the near term bull run in the wake of the strong negative candle last Thursday. Since then we have seen a battle for control which is yet to be resolved and our caution is well founded. There is still the positive bias of a three week uptrend channel on gold, whilst the market is still yet to breach the $1722 pivot on a closing basis. However, this pivot support is being tested on a daily basis now and the bulls are having to fight hard just to stand still. This phase of trading has generated some increasingly mixed near term signals on momentum and it seems that this is turning into an important crossroads for the outlook of the coming weeks. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.

A strong rally in the global equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and capped the upside. The negative factor was offset by some heavy USD selling, which extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Daily gold news: No clear short-term direction

The gold futures contract traded within a downward correction from its new monthly high of $1,775.80 last week. It has retraced almost all of the decline from April 14 high of $1,788.80 on Monday, before reversing downwards again. Gold price continues to trade within an over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart (updated on Friday):

Gold is 0.3% unchanged today, as it trading along the price of $1,730. What about the other precious metals?: Silver is 1.7% higher this morning, platinum is 0.4% lower, and palladium is down 0.8%. Precious metals are extending their short-term consolidation today. Read more...