Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains [Video]

Gold: Battle for control – Be cautious of the near term bull run [Video]
We turned far more cautious of the near term bull run in the wake of the strong negative candle last Thursday. Since then we have seen a battle for control which is yet to be resolved and our caution is well founded. There is still the positive bias of a three week uptrend channel on gold, whilst the market is still yet to breach the $1722 pivot on a closing basis. However, this pivot support is being tested on a daily basis now and the bulls are having to fight hard just to stand still. This phase of trading has generated some increasingly mixed near term signals on momentum and it seems that this is turning into an important crossroads for the outlook of the coming weeks. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
A strong rally in the global equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and capped the upside. The negative factor was offset by some heavy USD selling, which extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Daily gold news: No clear short-term direction
The gold futures contract traded within a downward correction from its new monthly high of $1,775.80 last week. It has retraced almost all of the decline from April 14 high of $1,788.80 on Monday, before reversing downwards again. Gold price continues to trade within an over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart (updated on Friday):
Gold is 0.3% unchanged today, as it trading along the price of $1,730. What about the other precious metals?: Silver is 1.7% higher this morning, platinum is 0.4% lower, and palladium is down 0.8%. Precious metals are extending their short-term consolidation today. Read more...
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.