Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat for the day, still testing the $1,900 zone.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
The DXY fell to the lowest in a week under 93.70. In Wall Street, equity prices are sharply higher the day after the first presidential debate. The Dow Jones is rising 1.80%, and the S&P 500 climbs 1.50%. The combination of a weaker US dollar and risk appetite helped gold move off lows, but metals are in negative territory for the day.
Gold: Near term rallies will struggle
Two decisive positive candlesticks have moved the outlook for gold back to a crucial crossroads. The old August/September lows between $1902/$1926 have left key medium term resistance. The rebound in the last couple of sessions has hit $1899 and begun to slip back. The configuration on momentum indicators suggests that near term rallies will struggle. As such we still prefer pressure towards the newly formed six month uptrend (today at $1856). Closing back under $1875 (yesterday’s low) would play into this outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
