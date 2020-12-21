Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flat for the day after a wild ride

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces downside pressure as recovery finds resistance at $1885

Gold prices made sharp fluctuations on Monday to end hovering around $1880, at the same level it closed on Friday. The recovery from the slide to $1855 found resistance at $1885.

The yellow metal continues to trade under $1885, finding support above $1870, consolidating even as the US dollar continues to trim gains across the board. Also, equity prices are off lows. The improvement in risk sentiment is not helping gold prices.

Read more...

Gold and miners are not in Santa's bag

Do you feel the Christmas spirit when it comes to the yellow metal and miners? Because we don’t. Multiple signs over the past few days point to bearish weeks ahead for gold and the gold miners. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - the most liquid vehicle for investors and traders to gain exposure to gold mining companies – is indicating that things are only about to go downhill from here and a lack of action from options traders only serves to confirm that.

Read more...