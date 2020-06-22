Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750

Gold prices portray 0.50% gains while trading around $1,752.60 ahead of the European session on Monday. The bullion refreshed the monthly high to $1,758.74 during the early-day but fails to extend the run-up amid risk reset.

Among the major catalysts that renewed the market’s risk-tone sentiment, receding figures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from mainland China and Beijing seems to offer a key boost to the market’s mood. The reason is the previous pessimism backed by the surge in the statistics from the US, France and Germany, not to forget some parts of Asia.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1753.36 Today Daily Change 9.22 Today Daily Change % 0.53 Today daily open 1744.14 Trends Daily SMA20 1720.89 Daily SMA50 1716.86 Daily SMA100 1658.2 Daily SMA200 1580.09 Levels Previous Daily High 1745.46 Previous Daily Low 1721.61 Previous Weekly High 1745.46 Previous Weekly Low 1704.28 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1736.35 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.72 Daily Pivot Point S1 1728.68 Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.22 Daily Pivot Point S3 1704.83 Daily Pivot Point R1 1752.53 Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.38

Asia FX and Gold: The market is caught between improving data and fears of a second Covid-19 wave

Gold moved modestly higher in Asian and European trading but was up more robustly in US trading, fueled by Covid-19 infection concerns. The shutdown of an abattoir in Germany on Thursday seemed to impact markets, and there was late news that Apple would close some stores in the US because of the increase in infections which also aided gold.

Gold has moved more towards center-stage since the onset of the Covid crisis and this is resonating with investors. A story on Reuters points out that even as equity markets recover, many wealth advisors recommend clients consider gold for its safe-haven qualities. The article stated that the percentage allocation to bullion that many private banks are urging clients to hold had risen notably since 2019. Much of the reason for the shift is not necessarily due to an expectation of price rises, but for wealth preservation.

Read more ...