Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750
Gold prices portray 0.50% gains while trading around $1,752.60 ahead of the European session on Monday. The bullion refreshed the monthly high to $1,758.74 during the early-day but fails to extend the run-up amid risk reset.
Among the major catalysts that renewed the market’s risk-tone sentiment, receding figures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from mainland China and Beijing seems to offer a key boost to the market’s mood. The reason is the previous pessimism backed by the surge in the statistics from the US, France and Germany, not to forget some parts of Asia.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1753.36
|Today Daily Change
|9.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
Asia FX and Gold: The market is caught between improving data and fears of a second Covid-19 wave
Gold moved modestly higher in Asian and European trading but was up more robustly in US trading, fueled by Covid-19 infection concerns. The shutdown of an abattoir in Germany on Thursday seemed to impact markets, and there was late news that Apple would close some stores in the US because of the increase in infections which also aided gold.
Gold has moved more towards center-stage since the onset of the Covid crisis and this is resonating with investors. A story on Reuters points out that even as equity markets recover, many wealth advisors recommend clients consider gold for its safe-haven qualities. The article stated that the percentage allocation to bullion that many private banks are urging clients to hold had risen notably since 2019. Much of the reason for the shift is not necessarily due to an expectation of price rises, but for wealth preservation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold fizzles upside momentum above $1,750
Gold refreshed monthly high but fails to rise past-$1,758.74. Risk reset drags the bullion off-late, catalysts concerning China becomes the key. Virus Statistics from Beijing, US President step back from further punitive measures on China favor the risks.
