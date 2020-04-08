Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD firming upside momentum signals

Gold Futures: Door open for a short-term correction

Traders scaled back their open interest positions by around 8.7K contracts on Tuesday, according to advanced prints from CME Group for Gold futures markets. On the other hand, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 14.4K contracts.

Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region

Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.

Despite disappointing news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the precious metal struggled to gain any meaningful traction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the major part of Wednesday's trading action.

Gold: Firming upside momentum signals – TDS

Gold is looking to solidify north of $1600/oz as the Fed's massive QE program has historically been associated with a suppression of real rates, per TD Securities.

Key quotes

"It is still too early to say if we have entered the recovery phase just yet, with the risk of another containment induced deflationary shock still elevated, but recent price action has done well to firm upside momentum signals."