Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill

Gold Technical Analysis: The precious metal enters Asia below $1460/oz

Gold is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart while nearing the 1445 swing low. A break below this level could send the market down near the 1400 handle. Earlier in the New York session, the GDP expanded 2.1% in Q3 (second estimate) vs. 1.9% expected, weighing on XAU/USD. Read more ...

Gold firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill

Gold has popped a few bucks on the news that US President Trump has said signed the Honk Kong bill and subsequently said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. " Gold rallied $3.46c/oz on the news to test its 50-hour moving average. Markets have been unusually desensitised to trade headlines in recent sessions, despite conflicting headlines and themes. Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1456.93
Today Daily Change -5.67
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1462.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1475.59
Daily SMA50 1488.59
Daily SMA100 1483.6
Daily SMA200 1399.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.65
Previous Daily Low 1450.74
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1466.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 1470.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.5

 

 

 

EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October. 

GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead

GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.

USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill

The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.

Gold firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill

Gold has popped a few bucks on the news that US President Trump has said signed the Honk Kong bill and subsequently said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. 

Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill

Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.

