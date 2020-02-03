Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - financial markets still looking at the China virus crisis developments

Gold: the bulls are just dragged back again [Video]
Gold continues to climb along the tight support of the six week uptrend. However, there are distinct timing issues with running this trend higher, as every time it looks as though the market is running for a breakout, the bulls are just dragged back again. Friday’s decisive bull candle looked like another breakout in the making, but already this morning the market has unwound back from $1590 more than -$10. The trend sits at $1574 today and has been hit almost to the tick in six of the past nine sessions before pulling higher again. Read more...
Gold Daily News - financial markets still looking at the China virus crisis developments
The gold futures contract lost0.08% on Friday, as it fluctuated following the Thursday’s post-FOMC Statement release advance of 1.20%. The market went sideways despite the intensifying China virus crisis on Friday. However, it reached the new local high of $1,595.50 before giving back gains. The market remained below the resistance level of $1,600-1,615, marked by January 8 medium-term high of $1,613.30.
Gold is currently down 0.6%, as the virus crisis fears ease a bit this morning. What about the other precious metals?Silver gained 0.1% on Friday following Thursday’s rally of around 3%. And now it is declining by 1.25%. Platinum lost 1.9% on Friday and it is currently 0.2% lower. The market goes further off the $1,000 mark following mid-January downward reversal. Palladium gained 0.4% on Friday, but it continues to trade within a short-term consolidation after reversing its recent uptrend on January 23. It is 0.3% down. Read more...
Gold trades below $1,580 as US T-bond yields recover
The XAU/USD pair lost its traction on Monday as the precious metal seems to be having a tough time finding demand amid improving market sentiment. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,578.20, losing 0.75%, or $11.50, on a daily basis.
Despite a lack of fresh positive developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, China's willingness to support the economy to offset the negative impact helped the market sentiment improve slightly on Monday. Reflecting the shift in the sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is adding nearly 2% and major European equity indexes are looking to end the day with modest gains. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1573.54
|Today Daily Change
|-13.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|1586.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.9
|Daily SMA50
|1515.69
|Daily SMA100
|1502.96
|Daily SMA200
|1451.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1589.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1571
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1575.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1594.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1601.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1612.87
