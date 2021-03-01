Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fell sharply as USD capitalized on soaring T-bond yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off towards $1,750 as risks recover on stimulus, vaccine hopes

Gold consolidates Friday’s heavy losses, the biggest in a month, while picking up bids near $1,735-40 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal dropped to a fresh low since June 2020 as the US dollar regained its strength. It should, however, be noted that the weekend developments gave fresh life to the risk barometers and seem to favor the bullion’s latest moves.

Read more ...

Gold Weekly Forecast: Correction in US T-bond yields could help XAU/USD recover toward $1,780

The XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound and erased the majority of the previous week’s losses on Monday. Although the pair managed to close above $1,800, it failed to preserve its bullish momentum and spent the first half of the week fluctuating in a relatively tight range. With the USD gathering strength on Thursday, XAU/USD turned south and dropped nearly 2%. The buying pressure surrounding the greenback remained intact ahead of the weekend and gold plunged to its lowest level since June 2020 at $1,717 and lost more than 3% on a weekly basis.

Read more ...