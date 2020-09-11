Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fell into the red on Thursday, eyes on the FOMC

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off $1,943 immediate support confluence

Gold rises to $1,949, up 0.18% on a day, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal recovers Thursday’s losses while stepping back from a short-term key support confluence near $1,943. With the normal RSI conditions favoring the bullion’s bounce, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 01-08 fall, around $1,960, is likely luring the intraday buyers before the previous day’s peak, also the weekly top, surrounding $1,966/67.

During the quote’s sustained run-up past-$1,967, bulls will have to cross $1,971 and $1,974 intermediate halts before challenging the monthly high of $1,992.42. Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,943, will be questioned by the 100-HMA level of $1,936.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fell into the red on Thursday, eyes on the FOMC

Gold has been giving back territory as the US dollar bounces back to life with the DXY advancing some 0.8% since the 92.70 lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at 1946 between $1,941 and $1,966 range ahead of the close.

Overnight, markets continued to trend down as the European Central Bank meeting provided little to stimulate equity markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 405.89 points, or 1.45%, to 27,534.58, the S&P 500 dropped 59.77 points, or 1.76%, to 3,339.19 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 221.97 points, or 1.99%, to 10,919.59.

