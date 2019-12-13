Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Fed Says No Hikes In 2020, What About Gold?

Gold: a break below 1454 targets 1450 and 1445
Gold trading in a bull flag formation & topped almost exactly at the selling opportunity at 1488/90.
Silver longs at important support at 1655/50 are working perfectly on the recovery to 1712 but we unexpectedly collapsed back to 1674.
Daily Analysis
Gold crashed from just below 1487 to 1462. Minor resistance at 1471/73 but above here 1475 targets 1478/80, perhaps as far as 1484. Try shorts at 1488/90 with stops above 1492. A break higher (& close above for confirmation) is an important medium term buy signal.
First support at 1463/61 but below 1460 targets 1457/56. A break below 1454 targets 1450 & 1445. Read more...
Fed Says No Hikes In 2020, What About Gold?
The Fed kept the interest rates unchanged in December. The statement was rather hawkish, while the dot-plot rather dovish. What does such a mix imply for the yellow metal?
Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged
Yesterday, the FOMC published the monetary policy statement from its latest meeting that took place on December 10-11th. In line with expectations, the U.S. central bank left the federal funds rate unchanged at 1.50 to 1.75 percent:
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. Read more...
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Gold managed to reverse an early dip to multi-day lows and is currently placed near session tops, around the $1470 region.
The previous witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday and extended the previous session's sharp intraday reversal from the vicinity of 100-day SMA barrier, or over one-month tops.
A fresh wave of the global risk-on trade, triggered by renewed optimism over a “phase-one” trade deal between the world's two largest economies, weighed heavily on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1471
|Today Daily Change
|1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1469.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.3
|Daily SMA50
|1480.01
|Daily SMA100
|1489.18
|Daily SMA200
|1408.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1486.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1464.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1452.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1439.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1495.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1504.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.