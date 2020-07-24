Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls keep $1,900 on radars amid risk-off mood

Gold buyers catch a breather around $1,887 during the initial Asian morning on Friday. In doing so, the bullion traders probe the previous five-day winning streak to the highest since late-2011. Underlying the precious metal’s strength is the rush for risk-safety with the Sino-American tension re-occupying the headlines off-late.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1886 Today Daily Change -1.54 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1887.54 Trends Daily SMA20 1804.36 Daily SMA50 1759.68 Daily SMA100 1706.14 Daily SMA200 1615.91 Levels Previous Daily High 1898.44 Previous Daily Low 1863.72 Previous Weekly High 1815.1 Previous Weekly Low 1790.42 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1885.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1876.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 1868.03 Daily Pivot Point S2 1848.51 Daily Pivot Point S3 1833.31 Daily Pivot Point R1 1902.75 Daily Pivot Point R2 1917.95 Daily Pivot Point R3 1937.47

Gold prices falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues

The price of gold is struggling to hold in at the vicinity of the $1,900s having scored a high of $1,898.35 and pulling back to a low of $1,878 in the last hour of trade on Wall Street.

At the time of wiring, the yellow metal is trading at $1,887 having travelled between a day's low of $1,863 and the aforementioned highs, still up some 0.8% on the day so far.

While gold and silver have enjoyed positive macro tailwinds for some time, the recent boost was the nail in the coffin for the bears waiting on some form of bearish conviction in price action below market structures that never came.

