Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers continue to lurk above $1700, focus shifts to Fed

Gold (XAU/USD) is slightly off the daily low of 1694 but remains under the 1700 mark, having faded an early spike to 1704.86, fresh two-day highs. The choppy trading seen in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the US dollar price-action, with a cautious market tone reviving the haven demand for the buck and eventually downing the USD-sensitive gold. Souring US-China and Australia-China relations continue to unnerve investors.

Further, the greenback drew bids across its main competitors amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may deliver an optimistic tone on the economy when its meets later on Tuesday, with the monetary policy decision out on Wednesday.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1695.6 Today Daily Change -2.92 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1698.52 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.06 Daily SMA50 1698.92 Daily SMA100 1643.81 Daily SMA200 1570.48 Levels Previous Daily High 1701.19 Previous Daily Low 1677.73 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.23 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1686.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 1683.77 Daily Pivot Point S2 1669.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 1660.31 Daily Pivot Point R1 1707.23 Daily Pivot Point R2 1715.94 Daily Pivot Point R3 1730.69

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to keep gains above key SMA hurdle

Gold is struggling to gather upside traction despite the bearish channel breakout on the hourly chart. The yellow metal is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,699, having printed a session high of $1,705 a few minutes ago.

The retreat from session highs marks a failure on the part of the bulls to keep gains above the descending (bearish) 100-hour simple moving average (SMA), currently at $1,706. Further, it has weakened the immediate bullish view put forward by the falling channel breakout seen early Tuesday.

