Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Despite the on-going risk-off sentiment, Gold traders fail to win over the greenback bulls. That said, the bullion part ways from the previous day’s run-up while declining to $1,688 during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and comments from US President Donald Trump directed the precious metal moves during the early-Asia. The virus figures from the US have been downbeat but the US leader keeps pushing for the phased restart of the economy and even called New York Governor to visit the White House, the one who opposed the economy’s re-open.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1688.92
Today Daily Change -6.72
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1695.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1648.45
Daily SMA50 1616.36
Daily SMA100 1571.35
Daily SMA200 1528.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1702.8
Previous Daily Low 1671.67
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1690.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1683.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 1677.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1658.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 1646.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 1708.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 1721.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1739.53

 

Week Ahead Commodity Report: Gold, silver & crude oil price forecast (Video)

Investors sold the May futures contract due to expire on Tuesday in a series of waves. At one point the contract hit negative $40. When the trading stopped, crude oil had ended the day at a negative $37.63 a barrel, a decline of some 305%, or $55.90 a barrel.

Elsewhere gold climbed 1% on Monday after earlier hitting a one-week low, with the collapse of U.S. crude oil prices to a record low driving investors to the safety of gold. 

