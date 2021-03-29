Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails at $1720, next target on the downside aligns at $1700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking

The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. At the time of writing, the DXY is trading higher by 0.21% while XAU/USD is down by over 1.32% on the day so far. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails at $1720, next target on the downside aligns at $1700

Gold came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks at $1,705.80 after starting the new week in a calm manner and moving sideways around $1,730. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, sellers look to remain in control of yellow metal unless it manages to reclaim $1,720.

Read more ...