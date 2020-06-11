Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from weekly top towards $1,730 amid quiet session

Gold prices drop to $1,732, down 0.35% on a day, during the early Thursday’s trading. The bullion prices earlier surged to the highest in over a week but fails to keep the gains amid the latest U-turn of the US dollar from the multi-day low. The greenback seems to benefit from the fresh US-China tussle as well as broad risk aversion wave while bouncing off the three-month low. On the other hand, the bullion prices might have availed the excuse of inverse relationship with the USD to mark the latest losses.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1733.74 Today Daily Change -4.10 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 1737.84 Trends Daily SMA20 1723.75 Daily SMA50 1703.96 Daily SMA100 1647.14 Daily SMA200 1572.36 Levels Previous Daily High 1739.88 Previous Daily Low 1708.28 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.81 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.45 Daily Pivot Point S2 1697.07 Daily Pivot Point S3 1685.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.27 Daily Pivot Point R3 1780.65

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700

Gold prices step back from the highest since June 02 while declining to $1,736 during the initial hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. Nonetheless, the precious metal carries the upside break of a short-term resistance line, now support, together with the MACD histogram conmditions that dim the prospects of the bullion’s further downside.

