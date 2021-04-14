Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA
Gold trims intraday gains after reversing from $1,749.44, around $1,746 by the press time, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.
However, a clear break above $1,755-57 area comprising multiple levels marked since February 26 becomes necessary for the precious metal buyers to keep the reins.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold seesaws around $1,745 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal registered the heaviest gains in three days the previous day by refreshing the weekly top with $1,748.97, mainly due to the US dollar weakness. However, challenges to market sentiment seem to have recently probed the bullion buyers.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|25.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.23
|Daily SMA50
|26.13
|Daily SMA100
|25.71
|Daily SMA200
|25.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.48
|Previous Daily Low
|24.68
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence
GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
Dogecoin jumps 20% again as investment company buys $60M worth of DOGE cash
Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA
Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.