Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA

Gold trims intraday gains after reversing from $1,749.44, around $1,746 by the press time, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.

However, a clear break above $1,755-57 area comprising multiple levels marked since February 26 becomes necessary for the precious metal buyers to keep the reins.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles

Gold seesaws around $1,745 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal registered the heaviest gains in three days the previous day by refreshing the weekly top with $1,748.97, mainly due to the US dollar weakness. However, challenges to market sentiment seem to have recently probed the bullion buyers.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.43
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 25.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.23
Daily SMA50 26.13
Daily SMA100 25.71
Daily SMA200 25.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.48
Previous Daily Low 24.68
Previous Weekly High 25.62
Previous Weekly Low 24.61
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.45

 

 

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.

Dogecoin price had yet another major breakout thanks to a massive investment from Kronos Advanced Technologies. The digital asset that started as a meme is now gaining traction among investment companies, mostly due to the exposure gained by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.

Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.

