Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD back under pressure
XAU/USD is trading at $1,871.58 having travelled between a range of $1,857.13 and $1,878.61.
The precious metal is up over 0.6% at the time of writing, riding the day's underperformance in the US dollar that has suffered in an environment of rebounding risk sentiment.
Markets in a holiday-shortened week this week have been torn between positive news on Phase-4 US stimulus and the ongoing surge in global COVID cases.
There have been reports of a more infectious strain which had been spooking markets, although there is a sense of calm as various reports suggest at least four drugmakers expect their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new fast-spreading variant.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold eases from the day’s top to $1,872 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four. However, the recently cautious sentiment over the Brexit deal, US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran and the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge the bullion buyers.
The UK’s readiness to ease fishing terms offered a great push to the Brexit deal negotiations. While the Cabinet discusses progress on the talks, chatters from reporters of The Guardian and Sky News, not to forget the Daily Express, hints that the deal is imminent. Though, nothing official has crossed the wires off-late.
